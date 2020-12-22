WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump released a video statement Tuesday evening stating he may not sign the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

President Trump said he takes issue with the size of the bill and included items that do not relate to COVID relief.

"I'm asking congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple. I'm also asking congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package," the president said.

