BILLINGS, Mont. - As families continue to persevere through these tough times, many have their hands full with kids stuck at home. Tour of Kindness is looking to help those families who may need it, especially now more than ever.

Tour of Kindness is an organization dedicated to teaching others about kindness and acceptance of people with different abilities.

According to Justine Kougl, Founder and Director of Tour of Kindness, some of these kids have occupational and speech therapies that are now cancelled, and are stuck at home most of the day.

Finding ways to keep families busy, Jennifer Spiegelberg, an ambassador for Tour of Kindness had the idea to start a fundraiser called the lunchbox program.

They are reaching out to families who have children with special needs and giving them a Superhero Bag filled with items like toys, books, puzzles, crayons and much more.

Justine says their goal is to reach 100 families and is asking the public to go to their website, Facebook page or email them at tourofkindness@gmail.com to support or nominate a family in need.

Justine is hopeful the bags will make a difference in people's lives, “And it might brighten someone's day just a little bit, one of the main things tour of kindness does is we work on empowering everyone through kindness in their own world, and this is one way we can do this.”

Justine says they need 3,000 dollars to support 100 families and have now raised 500 dollars. Click on this, https://www.tourofkindness.org/lunch-box-program, if you’re interested in supporting or nominating a family.