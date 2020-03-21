As of 7:30 PM March 21, 2020 we can confirm that there are three new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Gallatin County, for a total of 7 confirmed cases. Public health nurses are working with those impacted to reduce the risks of additional cases. We will release more information when we have it.

The first is a female in her 50s, who is self isolating at home where she has been since she was sick.

The second is a male in his 60s who is also self isolating at home where he has been since he was sick.

The third is also male in his 60s who is self isolating at home where he has been since he was sick.

All three new cases are said to be in good condition.