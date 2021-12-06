BILLINGS — Yellowstone County recorded three more resident deaths due to COVID related illness, RiverStone Health reports.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, none of the three victims had been vaccinated and all had underlying medical conditions.

The pandemic death toll now sits at 461. The most recent deaths include:

⦁ A woman in her 70s who passed away on Dec. 4 at a local hospital.

⦁ A woman in her 80s who passed away on Dec. 5 at a local hospital.

⦁ A man in his 60s who passed away on Dec. 5 at a local hospital.

Billings hospitals reportedly had 55 COVID in-patients on Monday, with 26 in ICU and 19 on ventilators. Of the 55 patients, 47 were unvaccinated.

RiverStone says most residents who have been hospitalized or died from COVID were unvaccinated. So, they continue to offer free, walk-in vaccine clinics.

The following COVID vaccine clinics are scheduled for December:

11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

9 a.m.-noon on Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities, including the opportunity to meet therapy dogs. Children as young as 5 years as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

Masks must be worn at the vaccination clinics. Children under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent.