BILLINGS - Three Yellowstone County men died this weekend from COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reports. The county pandemic death toll is now at 329 since April 2020.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 60s died on Friday, Sept. 24 at a Billings hospital. Both were not vaccinated and only the man in his 40s had no underlying health conditions listed on his medical record. A man in his 50s died on Sunday, Sept. 26 at a Billings hospital. He was also not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions.

RiverStone Health reminds the public that healthy, working age people are not immune from negative outcomes if they become infected with COVID-19. The coronavirus also puts those with certain medical conditions at higher risk.

Many county residents have underlying health conditions and are at risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

According to the 2020 Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment:

10% of adults surveyed have asthma and 11.2% of adults have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These numbers are worse than the state average, RiverStone Health says.

County residents have a higher incidence of all types of cancer than the statewide average.

Over 40% of Yellowstone County adults have high blood pressure, a rate that exceeds statewide and national averages. More than 25% of Yellowstone County adults have high cholesterol.

7% of Yellowstone County adults surveyed reported they had been diagnosed with heart disease and 3% had been diagnosed with stroke.

Lung disease, cancer, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and high cholesterol increase risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Other significant risk factors include pregnancy, smoking and diabetes.

Those ages 12 and older are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can do so at the free, RiverStone Health walk-in vaccine clinics listed below:

Wednesday, Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Thursday, Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m. RiverStone Health Clinic, Main Street in Worden.

Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, HarvestFest, downtown Billings.

Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27 th St., in the four-story building.

St., in the four-story building. Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406.247.3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.