SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has been notified of the third known case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among state residents.

The patient is an adult male Sheridan County resident who is linked to a previously identified Sheridan County case. Testing was performed in Colorado, where the man is visiting.

WDH is continuing to follow up to learn more about the person’s exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

For more information about coronavirus disease 2019 and Wyoming, visit:

https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

For more details about the disease from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.