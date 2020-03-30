BILLINGS - The City of Billings announced they are making adjustments to some services and work hours beginning Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a release from the city, the following adjustments will begin immediately:

City Hall will be open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Wednesday to the general public. The city suggests those at-risk to arrive from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Amenities at the Police Department front window will be available 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Wednesday.

All fire stations and City/County 9-1-1 Center are staying closed to community members

Municipal Courts will resume workflow as normal.

Community Development Center is staying closed to community members.

Click here or reach Gavin Woltjer at woltjerg@billingsmt.gov for further information.