BILLINGS - The City of Billings announced they are making adjustments to some services and work hours beginning Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a release from the city, the following adjustments will begin immediately:
- City Hall will be open 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Wednesday to the general public. The city suggests those at-risk to arrive from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Amenities at the Police Department front window will be available 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Wednesday.
- All fire stations and City/County 9-1-1 Center are staying closed to community members
- Municipal Courts will resume workflow as normal.
- Community Development Center is staying closed to community members.
Click here or reach Gavin Woltjer at woltjerg@billingsmt.gov for further information.