TETON Co., Wyo. - The Teton County Health Department in Wyoming has identified a case of the South African COVID-19 variant in the county Tuesday.

According to a release from TCHD, the COVID-19 test sample was collected from a county resident in January. TCHD said the person caught the virus in Teton County, Wyoming and does not have travel history.

This COVID-19 variant is more easily transmissible, TCHD said.

In addition, Teton County has identified eight cases of the COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom. TCHD said not every positive COVID-19 test can be sampled, making it hard to count exactly how many cases there are of the COVID-19 variants.

"Like many other viruses, mutations to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are expected over time. This COVID-19 variant contains multiple mutations including several within the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has received more attention due to increased spread of COVID-19 in areas where it has been detected," TCHD said in the release.

"We are encouraging community members to continue to test for COVID-19 especially if they are sick," Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said in the release. "Testing is still our best mechanism to identify people who test positive for COVID-19 and to quickly work to determine their close contracts so that we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We are working to vaccinate as many members of our community as possible before more cases of the COVID -19 variants are detected and these variants become more widespread."

Residents are urged to continue wearing dry, double layer masks covering their faces and mouths, keeping a distance from one another outside of their household of at least 6-feet, regularly washing hands and staying home if feeling sick.