Senator Jon Tester announced Tuesday that Montana will receive $810,430 in grant funding, split between 14 community health centers, to aid in screening and testing, acquiring medical supplies, and boosting telehealth capacity.

“Montana is staring down the barrel of this pandemic, and it’s our community health centers that will be on the front lines when it comes to testing and treating Montanans,” Tester said. “These centers are already in a pinch even though they’re often the primary care providers in their communities, and this funding is critical so they have more resources to protect the folks they serve. As the Senate works to create another funding package to address this crisis, I will keep fighting to ensure that community health centers have the tools they need to win this fight and continue the great work they do to keep folks across the Big Sky healthy and safe.”

This grant funding is provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will be split across 14 Montana CHCs: