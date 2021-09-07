BILLINGS — On Sept. 3, the Billings teacher's union signed a new agreement with Billings Public Schools stating that, among other items, all staff are to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The agreement, signed by BPS, the Montana Federation of Public Employees Local 7770, Billings Education Association and Billings Classified Education Association replaces a previous agreement signed in June 2021.

The new agreement follows BPS face covering guidelines put in place on Aug. 22 and is set to remain in effect until June 3, 2022 unless the parties agree to revoke it sooner.

All BPS staff must wear face masks indoors and while on any BPS transportation with exceptions for eating, drinking, or when social distancing can be maintained.

The district also agreed to provide 10 days of paid leave for staff members who test positive for COVID-19 and must quarantine due to a close contact or who must care for a family member with the virus. If a staff member exceeds the 10 days, each additional day would be paid through that individuals sick leave.

As stated in the agreement, the district will also form an eight member COVID advisory board with members from all unions, the administration and public health professionals to advise the superintendent on mask policies.

You can view the entire text of the agreement below: