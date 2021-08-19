MONTANA - A national survey conducted by iprospectcheck.com, a background check and screening solution company, shows that 48% of Montana employees believe disclosing your vaccine status to your employer should be mandatory.

The survey, which includes results from 3,000 Montana employees, also shows that 42% would be more concerned about sharing a workplace with unvaccinated colleagues than someone with a lengthy criminal record and that one in five believe improper disclosure of vaccine status should lead to disciplinary action.

Although there is no legal obligation to share your vaccination status with everyone, this information might be required in certain circumstances.

In a similar way that schools ask for details about childhood vaccinations, companies might inquire about employees’ vaccine status as a matter of health and safety.

Even though vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill, it’s still possible for them to become infected with the coronavirus.

Those in Massachusetts and Hawaii were most supportive of this idea, with 79% saying improper disclosure of vaccine status should result in disciplinary action. By comparison, employees in Louisiana seemed slightly more apprehensive of disclosing this information at work, but 31% were still in agreement.

Over half (55%) of employees across America think it should be mandatory for all staff to take daily COVID tests in the workplace as a precaution.

‘The idea of being required to disclose one’s vaccine status to an employer can be a contentious one. However, as employers begin to require employees to return to the office, the health and safety of all employees is a very high priority for employers.' Matthew Rodgers, president of iprospectcheck, said.