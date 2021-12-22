New evidence is showing the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a less severe version of the disease when compared to the Delta variant.

Several studies comparing the two have been released. One paper from the University of Edinburgh suggests that Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in hospitalizations. Another paper, from South Africa, shows those infected with Omicron had a 80% lower chance of being hospitalized.

The paper also mentioned those people who where hospitalized with Omicron did not have a less chance of experiencing severe disease.