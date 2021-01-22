COLUMBUS - Stillwater County is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death Friday.

The individual was a woman in her 80s who passed away in an out-of-county hospital.

“It is heartbreaking as we continue to lose patients to this virus,” Dr. Cody White, Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director stated. “As we work with the state’s allocations to vaccinate against COVID-19, we must continue to do our part and continue wearing masks, washing hands, and practicing safe physical distancing. Most of all, stay home if you are not feeling well.”

This is the 12th COVID-19 related death in Stillwater County.