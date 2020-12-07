COLUMBUS, Mont. - Stillwater County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 death Monday.

According to a release from the Stillwater Billings Clinic, a man in his 80s died in a hospital outside of Stillwater County.

No further information on the deaths will be released out of respect for the family's privacy.

"While the holidays we must continue to do our part to fight against COVID-19. Please stay home if you do not feel well, mask up, wash your hands and sanitize your surroundings and maintain safe physical distancing. We must have seen an increase in testing and positive cases, and it will not slow down unless we all work together. It is true that some individuals experience no more than mild cold-like symptoms, but others cannot fight this virus and we have to help protect each other," Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Cody White said in the release.

Stillwater County has eight reported COVID-19 deaths as of Monday.