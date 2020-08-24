COLUMBUS, Mont. - Stillwater County reported Monday that a second county resident has died due to COVID-19.

Stillwater County public health officials say the individual was in their 70s and died in a hospital outside of the county. The individual reportedly had minimal underlying health conditions.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the patient’s family, friends, and loved ones who are grieving the loss of this individual. It is difficult to watch this disease progress and impact our local communities. This death weighs heavy on each of us and continues to be a stark reminder of the dangers of COVID19," Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Cody White said.

Health officials say no further details will be released. As of Monday, Stillwater County has 8 active COVID-19 cases and has reported 23 recoveries.

For more information on coronavirus cases across the state, click here.