COLUMBUS, Mont. - Stillwater County confirmed two COVID-19 deaths in the county Monday.

According to a release from Stillwater County, two people in their 80s died in hospitals outside the county due to COVID-19.

Stillwater County will not share any additional information on the deaths out of respect for the families.

These COVID-19 deaths mark 10 total in Stillwater County.

“Our heart-felt condolences go out to the families of these patients. Please continue to take all of the appropriate protective and preventative measures that help to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing a mask and physically distancing when around others, avoiding crowded areas, staying home if you are ill and frequently washing your hands,” Dr. Cody White, Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director said in the release.