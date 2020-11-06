COLUMBUS, Mont. - Stillwater County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 related death in the county Friday.

According to a release from Stillwater County Public Health a man died due to COVID-19 related issues.

“Deaths around COVID-19 are real. It is heartbreaking when deaths occur, let alone ones related to this virus," Dr. Cody White, Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director stated in the release. "Our condolences go out to family. We hope that our community is reminded of the severity of COVID-19 and that no one is safe from it. As healthcare professionals, we will continue to do everything we can to help our patients and we hope that the community will work to do theirs.”

This death marks Stillwater County's fourth total COVID-19 related death.