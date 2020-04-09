COLUMBUS, Mont. - Stillwater County health officials announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in the county Thursday.

According to a release from Stillwater Public Health, the person is a man in his 50s and has had minimal direct contact with the public.

The following is the entire release from the county:

"Stillwater County Public Health announces the first case of COVID19 within the County. The first case is a male in his 50’s, the case has been self-limiting, with very little contact to others within Stillwater County. The patient and close contacts remain home in quarantine.

'As we monitor the COVID19 Situation around the State, we have prepared and worked hard to ensure that proper precautions have been taken for the safety of our communities, as well as hospital. We will continue to monitor cases within the County and our neighboring counties, and encourage safety for all individuals,' stated Natasha Sailer, RN, Public Health.

At this time, Public Health would like to take this opportunity to reinforce the “Shelter-In-Place” order by the Governor. Stay home unless leaving for essential work, essential needs, or safety reasons. Decrease the number of outings to grocery stores and utilize spatial distancing of 6 feet or greater when possible. Utilize services such as curb side grocery pickup and pharmacy pick up. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer."