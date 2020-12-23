COLUMBUS- Stillwater Billings Clinic administered its first 10 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The first vaccines went to a team of ten people that will be representing every member of the Stillwater Billings Clinic health system and first responders a release from Stillwater Billings Clinic says.

The team members receiving the first vaccinations will be Dr. David Kane, Dr. Richard Klee, Nick Jacobs and Courtney Hall with Columbus Fire, and 6 other essential workers from acute care, EVS, and public health services.

According to the release, the remaining vaccines in the first shipment of 100 doses will be distributed to frontline health care staff and members of Columbus Fire & Rescue beginning on Tuesday, December 29, at 7:30 am.

“All employees of Stillwater Billings Clinic and Stillwater County first responders are essential workers and we will vaccinate them as quickly as we can,” the release says. “While the vaccine is not mandatory, we fully support its use and encourage everybody who does not have a religious or medical concern to consider receiving it when it is available to them.”

Stillwater Billings Clinic says more updates and information will be shared in the days and weeks ahead.