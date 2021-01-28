BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare announced they are now offering an online Vaccine Notification Sign Up form for those wanting to receive the vaccine.

St. Vincent Healthcare provides two options for community members to get scheduled for vaccination when appointments are available:

1. For the fastest and easiest experience, they encourage the use of their Vaccine Notification Sign Up form located on their website at sclhealth.org/vaccineform. Individuals will be notified when a vaccine appointment is available.

Anyone can fill out the form, however appointments will only be scheduled for individuals who are eligible for vaccination based on state guidelines, and outreach will be randomized and equitable.

Individuals will need to provide their contact information and answer a handful of questions. The last question on the form offers the individual to be placed on a rapid call list for a vaccine appointment if they can arrive at St. Vincent Healthcare in 15 minutes.

2. For those who don’t have easy online access and are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they ask you to please call 406-237-7050 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

According to St. Vincent the phone line will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. When no appointments are available, a recorded message with more information regarding their COVID-19 vaccine clinics will play.

The number of appointments available will depend on the amount of vaccine received, and St. Vincent said it may take several weeks to work through each phase of vaccination eligibility.

Vaccine supply is managed by St. Vincent partners at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, and they said they are in constant communication with them to understand how much vaccine they can anticipate each week and open up vaccination appointments accordingly.