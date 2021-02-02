BILLINGS - The 2021 Billings St. Patrick's Day Parade, Celtic Fair and Street Party is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event was cancelled in 2020, due to COVID public health concerns, and this year is no different.

The Billings St. Patrick’s Day parade, Celtic Fair and Street Party was the first of many Montana events cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. Much has been learned, globally and locally, since March 2020; about the virus, best practices to keep community members safe, and ways to reduce its spread.

Katy Easton, CEO of the DBA said, “we are extremely thankful for the commitment, compassion and sacrifice of the hardworking healthcare professionals here in Yellowstone County and across the nation. We remain hopeful that as more of our community is vaccinated for COVID-19 our organization is able to add larger events to the calendar.”

The DBA said they will continue to add fun downtown happenings and micro-events to the downtown calendar. Micro-events they defined as smaller events where participants are encouraged to pre-register or purchase tickets for; often there’s limited participation numbers to allow for COVID-19 safety precautions.

Upcoming downtown micro-events include the Mug Crawl event, scheduled for Feb. 13, a 2021 Chalk on the Walk event and a Purple 5k Run both to be scheduled soon.

“We’re very hopeful that the second half of the year includes some of the larger community events we’ve all missed; like HarvestFest, the Christmas Parade and, Stroll. As of right now we’re unsure what the Summer event season will look like, but as soon as we can we will get more events on the calendar,” Lindsay Richardson, DBA Director of Community Engagement and Events said.

For more information about the DBA and the downtown events calendar you can visit their website: downtownbillings.com.