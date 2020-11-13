BILLINGS, Mont. - St. John's United announced Friday it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at one of its care facilities.

The organization did not specify which facility is affected but said the positive cases, involving four staff members and two residents, are in the same care unit. The positive cases have been isolated, and St. John's says it will continue aggressive testing to monitor and manage the situation.

Both residents who tested positive are reportedly doing well.

St. John's says since the pandemic began, 61 of 900 staff have had COVID-19 and 18 of 600 patients and residents. There are currently four residents in isolation among St. John’s 21 care units.

"Because of St. John’s infection control protocols, the prevalence within SJU communities continues to be low, however, we are watching our numbers grow as we experience continued increase in community spread," said David Trost, President and CEO.

St. John’s is asking that all citizens do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, adhering to social distancing, washing hands, and staying home if ill.