St. John's United is reporting their first death of a resident with COVID-19.
The facility reports the resident had multiple hospitalizations and was last transferred to a hospital after experiencing a medical emergency and later passed away.
St. John's says the hospital she was admitted to administered a COVID-19 test before she passed. The test was positive.
The facility says while she was at the St. John's community, she was part of their testing protocols with negative results.
St. John’s says it extends deepest sympathies to the family members and loved ones during this difficult time.
St. John's United has implemented measures to attempt to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 in their facility, including:
- Restriction on visitations
- Advance screening and collecting contact information on all individuals entering our buildings.
- Enhanced PPE use, including eye protection and gowns.
- Limiting staff access to essential work areas.
- Quarantining and testing new admissions.
- Adapting group activities and dining based on prevalence of COVID-19.
- Closely monitoring residents and staff for symptoms associated with COVID-19.
- Wearing Masks, Watching Distance and Washing Hands over and over again.