St. John's United is reporting their first death of a resident with COVID-19.

The facility reports the resident had multiple hospitalizations and was last transferred to a hospital after experiencing a medical emergency and later passed away.

St. John's says the hospital she was admitted to administered a COVID-19 test before she passed. The test was positive.

The facility says while she was at the St. John's community, she was part of their testing protocols with negative results.

St. John’s says it extends deepest sympathies to the family members and loved ones during this difficult time.

St. John's United has implemented measures to attempt to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 in their facility, including: