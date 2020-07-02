BILLINGS, Mont. - St. John's United announced Thursday evening that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization says the staff member did not work directly with residents and is currently self-isolating at home. St. John’s United says it will be testing all residents and employees in the specific nursing home building where the employee worked.

"We have notified the Yellowstone County Health Department and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and stand ready to support our public officials and community partners," Karen Miller, the communications director with St. John's United, said. "Our staff has been briefed on the confirmed diagnosis so they can follow the appropriate protocols that have been established to limit the spread of COVID-19."

St. John's says while no other employees or residents have yet tested positive, the organization "will continue to closely monitor their health and will do aggressive testing per CDC guidelines."

"St. John’s United has implemented a number of protections to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 at our facilities," Miller said. "We cannot stress enough the importance of all citizens to wear masks for the protection of your neighbor."