Spread of COVID-19 delays U.S. Census operations

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The 2020 Census is extending operations due to the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. According to Josh Manning, Media Specialist at the U.S. Census Bureau, the Census deadline has extended from the end of July to mid-August.

Manning also wants to emphasize that receiving a potential stimulus package from the U.S. government is not related to filling out a U.S. Census form. Census workers are still working to gather information by mail, phone, and online so the Census Bureau can accurately count the number of people living in the state.

Manning says Montana is toward the bottom for self-response in the first week, but the Census office is expecting more paper questionnaires to be mailed in.

Census results help divy up billions of dollars in federal funding according to the Census Bureau website.