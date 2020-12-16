BUTTE, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that an inmate died Friday, Dec. 11 due to COVID-19-related illness.

The 60-year-old Montana State Prison (MSP) inmate passed away at St. James Healthcare in Butte.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and his family, and to comply with state and federal law, the DOC will not release additional information.

The death was reflected on Tuesday’s state COVID-19 tracking map and on the DOC’s COVID-19 response web page located here: https://cor.mt.gov/COVID-19.

While the death occurred in Butte-Silver Bow, it will be attributed to the county in which the inmate resided, Powell County, where MSP is located.

“The Montana Department of Corrections extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said. “Ensuring the health and safety of the men and women under our supervision is our top priority, and we are extremely thankful to our staff members who provide the best possible care each and every day.”

Virus activity was first identified in MSP in mid-October. As of Dec. 14, a cumulative total of 477 inmates at MSP had been infected at the facility. The facility has no active cases at this time. This death marks the sixth DOC inmate who has succumbed to the virus.