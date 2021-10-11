BILLINGS — Over the weekend, six more Yellowstone County residents died due to COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reports.

The county's death toll now sits at 12 deaths within the first 11 days of October. The county's total pandemic death toll is at 346 deaths.

According to a release, all of the six residents who died in Billings' hospitals were unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. On Friday, a woman in her 70s died, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s all died on Saturday, a woman in her 70s died on Sunday and a woman in her 70s died on Monday.

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare reportedly had 137 inpatients with COVID-19 on Monday. OF the 137 patients 113 were not vaccinated. There were 37 COVID-19 patients in ICU with 26 of them on ventilators.

RiverStone Health is hosting the following free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Billings:

⦁ Monday, 4 to 6 p.m., Billings YMCA.

⦁ Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

⦁ Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

⦁ Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

⦁ Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

⦁ Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

⦁ Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

You can also make a vaccination appointment through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.