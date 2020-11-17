SHEPHERD, Mont. - Shepherd Public School's superintendent announced they will be switching to remote learning Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 due to COVID-19.

The following is the announcement shared on SPS's Facebook page:

Dear Parents and Students, November 17, 2020

I have recently sent out information in regards to our numbers here at Shepherd and how we are handling things at school. Over the course of the past couple of days, things have shifted at the school and not in a good way. We currently are still sitting with less than 25 positive cases in our District, counting staff and students. We do have a number of staff and students who have been quarantined for one reason or another, either as a school close contact or a family close contact. We have a total 11 staff members and 105 students out of our school right now due to cases and quarantining. We knew if there was one thing that would make us struggle to stay open, it would come down to staffing. We have had lengthy discussions on ways to help us through this. This was not an easy decision that was made lightly but we have hit our threshold for staffing. We have decided it is best to transition to remote learning for ONLY MONDAY AND TUESDAY of next week, November 23rd and 24th. We currently have Wednesday, November 25th through Monday, November 30th scheduled as time off for Thanksgiving break. Given that break was already in place, by adding Monday and Tuesday as remote learning days, this will give us a total of 10 days where students and staff are not mixed. We are needing this remote learning time to help the situation and have staff and students distanced. It gives us the opportunity to start back after Thanksgiving break and get through until Christmas break with classes on campus. We know the best chance to keep our students in school after Thanksgiving break is to have families help us by limiting activities and exposure. We ask that you help us in this as best you can to make this work.

For the remote learning days, teachers will be in contact with students and parents with instructions for what to do for class on Monday and Tuesday. Middle school and high school students will follow their regular class schedule. Those students without internet will be given items at the end of this week to complete for those two days that need to be returned after the break. Thanksgiving break will take place from November 25th to November 30th for students. Please note that during that time NO NEW instruction and assignments will be given during those dates. We will be providing breakfast and lunches during the two days that our school is under remote learning. The breakfast/lunches will be available for pick up along the bus lane the same as we did this summer. They will be available from 11:00am-12:00pm both days.

Yellowstone Academy and Preschool buses will continue to run to YBGR and Huntley. We ask that you please bring your child to the bus barn Monday and Tuesday morning to allow them to ride the bus from here. We will not have any open gyms, athletic programs or adult education classes in the school buildings from Monday, November 23rd through Monday, November 30th.

We thank you for your understanding with plans changing. Having students in school is a priority to us. By taking these two days and families doing their part to help, hopefully we can continue on and get back to onsite learning. Again, if you have any questions please feel free to contact your child’s building principal or myself.