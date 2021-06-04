LIVINGSTON, Mont. - In an update on COVID-19, Dr. Laurel Desnick, the Park City-County Health Officer, says they are seeing as many as seven or eight new cases a day, and many don’t know where they may have been exposed.

Dr. Desnick says contact tracing is continuing to try and break the chains of transmission, and that they are seeing most of the new cases in recent weeks come from the Shields Valley.

All cases except one were unvaccinated according to Dr. Desnick, and there may have also been outbreaks at a few local businesses.

“Infected employees are passing COVID to one another, making it hard for some businesses to stay open. The need to get vaccinated is as strong as ever,” Dr. Desnick said, adding they are hoping to vaccinate at least another one thousand people in Park County in the coming weeks.

Over the next week, there are 12 COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Park County from Cooke City to Clyde Park, with another 10 or so in the week after.

You can see a full schedule of vaccine clinics being held and sign up for one online here. The clinics are also accepting walk-ins.