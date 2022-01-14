BILLINGS, Mont. - Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being offered in Billings over the next few months.

Doses of the vaccine will be offered to people ages five and older as recommended by the CDC at the clinics. Anyone under 18-years-old will have to have signed parental consent for vaccination.

RiverStone Health shared the following dates of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Billings:

Thursday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – Noon at MSUB Petro Theater, 1500 University Dr.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at City College Tech Building, 3803 Central Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Thursday, Mar. 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Thursday, Mar. 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

If you cannot make one of the upcoming clinics, an appointment can be made to get the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the seasonal flu shot by calling RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406-247-3382.

The following is more information on vaccination and the vaccines being offered from RiverStone Health:

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, including against known variants. People who are fully vaccinated continue to get highly effective protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RiverStone Health is offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those over age 12 five months after their second dose and the Moderna vaccine for those over age 18 five months after their second dose.

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

In addition, RiverStone Health continues to offer a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people who are moderately to severely immune-compromised and have received their second dose of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least 28 days ago.

The CDC recommends a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for people who are being treated for cancer, have had organ or stem cell transplants, being treated with immune-suppressing medication or have other moderate to severe immune deficiency. If you aren’t sure if you are immune-compromised, consult your healthcare provider.

RiverStone Health will provide third doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine at free, walk-in clinics. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you to the clinic.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to those 5 years and older. Children ages 5-11 receive a smaller dose than people age 12 and older. Everyone younger than 18 years old must have a signed parental consent form to be vaccinated. Print and complete the consent form (covid.RiverStonehealth.org) and bring it with you to your appointment. Consent forms are also available at vaccinations clinic.

People getting their second, third or booster dose COVID-19 vaccination should bring the vaccination card they received at their first dose appointment. Masks are required at all times. After receiving a vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before you are able to leave.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at many retail pharmacies. Call the pharmacy of your choosing to learn more.