Senators around U.S. looking to pass meat sales bill

KULR- Nobody has immunity to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Ranchers and Farmers, among those who have been feeling it the most.

Many of them have been forced to let crops rot or give away their produce altogether.

KULR-8 spoke with Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines about a bipartisan bill which looks to benefit the agriculture industry throughout the country.

"If this bill were to pass today I think we'd see the benefits of it by fall," says Senator Tester.

As of May 2nd, beef processing was down 26%, and beef production was down 24% over the past four weeks compared to the same time period in 2019.

That statistic is pulled from a bipartisan bill involving several states in the U.S. heavily involved in agriculture.

As outlined, the bill would allow meat and poultry products inspected by Food Safety Inspection Service approved state Meat and Poultry Inspection Programs to be sold across state lines.

Senator Tester says they have a number of smaller meat processing plants that are state inspected and they currently can't sell their meat across state lines at this moment in time

"This opens up a whole new set of markets for these small processors, and it opens up a whole new set of markets for people who feed cattle and for cow calf operators," says Senator Tester.

"This is a good common sense solution by allowing Montana processors that are state inspected to process the beef and ship it across state lines. That is a good made in Montana, common sense solution," adds Senator Daines.

With many larger plants shutting down due to COVID-19 outbreaks from being in closed quarters, Senator Tester says this is an opportunity to utilize those smaller plants where individuals can distance better.

"It puts more options on the market for consumers for the feeders and I think it allows for more competition in the marketplace. All that's possible," says Senator Tester.