HELENA, Mont. - U.S. Senator Steve Daines released a statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidance that recommends people wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and FREE, and I continue to encourage all Montanans to get vaccinated to help put this pandemic behind us for good. With that said, I do not support mask mandates and believe the CDC’s new guidance for vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors will undermine confidence in vaccines. I believe Montanans understand commonsense, personal responsibility, and think we should continue to move forward, not backwards."