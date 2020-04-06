WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso of Wyoming are teaming up with other senators to press the Trump Administration offer farmers financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bipartisan letter is going to the Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in effort to stick up for rural Americans and guarantee the nation's food stockpile.

The senators wrote the following statements in the letter:

“We write to ask that you take action to ensure the continuity of our country’s food supply and support rural areas during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by providing needed relief to farmers—including by ensuring that the temporary flexibilities on farm loans recently announced by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) are made permanent for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery, and also by ensuring adequate and equitable access to credit during this period of market uncertainty,” the senators wrote.

“Americans always depend on our nation’s farmers to grow the food, fuel, and fiber that we all need, but that reliance becomes much more pronounced in times of crisis,” the senators continued.

“To provide additional support for those whose operations are being affected by the coronavirus, we urge you to consider making emergency measures such as deadline extensions, loan payment deferrals, payment forbearance, and a full suspension of all current and pending foreclosure actions effective for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery.”

“Such measures are critical to avoiding disruption in the country’s food supply chain.”