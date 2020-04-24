U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester and U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte, all of Montana, announced Friday all bars in the state may now qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Montana’s 2,400 taverns and bars have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic which has impacted over 40,000 Montana jobs,” Daines said in a release. “I fought hard to ensure Montana’s taverns and bars are eligible for the same relief as other small businesses across the state to keep their workers employed. I’m glad the Small Business Administration acted on my request to help Montana workers.”

“Small businesses across Montana have been shut down as we confront the coronavirus outbreak, and the Paycheck Protection Program has been a critical lifeline to Montana workers and small businesses,” Gianforte said in a release. “Today’s announcement ensures that all bars and taverns in Montana have access to the resources they need to pay workers now and reopen their doors open when this crisis passes.”

“Employers and workers alike need access to critical programs like the Paycheck Protection Program to stay afloat,” Tester said in a release. “I’m glad that today, Secretary Mnuchin agreed—and these Montana and Tribal businesses are now eligible for the relief that will help them retain their employees as we confront this crisis together.”

The PPP gives small businesses affected by the pandemic completely forgivable loans worth $350 billion as long as they keep or rehire their workers, according to a release from Daines.