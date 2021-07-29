U.S. SENATE - Senator Steve Daines introduced the “Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act” on Thursday, aimed at requiring the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision making surrounding its reversal on mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

“The CDC’s flip flop on mask guidance sends a confusing message to Montanans and the American people, and has not been clearly justified with data,” Sen. Daines said. “The CDC needs to improve its communications with the public and stop undermining vaccine confidence.”

This follows the CDC’s announcement of new mask guidance, requiring indoor masking for all vaccinated individuals in areas reporting over 50 new cases per 100k individuals over the previous seven-day period.

According to a release, the Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act would require the GAO to make recommendations how the CDC should improve their approach and review the below items:

The data being used to make recommendations

The impact that inconsistent messaging has had on Americans’ trust in the institution and willingness to follow the guidance, including as it relates to vaccine uptake

The degree to which outside entities, like teachers unions, were in a position to impact recommendations

You can read the text of the bill HERE.