CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Following the Senate approving a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, Senator Cynthia Lummis sent a statement, criticizing President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats, saying the bill was passed without Republican input.

Sen. Lummis’ statement:

“Even after the most egregious, progressive handouts were stripped from this behemoth bill, we were left with a spending bill full of programs that have nothing to do with the targeted, temporary relief the people of Wyoming need to weather the rest of this pandemic.

“What’s worse, after the two parties worked together on five different occasions last year to bring relief to the American people, Democrats decided this time to ignore Republican input or support at any point along the way – and this massive price tag is what they have to show for it. Just yesterday, the Congressional Budget Office warned about the staggering costs of paying back our national debt in coming decades if Congress continues to spend recklessly. Eventually, we are going to have to answer for the money we are borrowing to pay for bills like this – I fear that day is coming soon.”