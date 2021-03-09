BILLINGS - If you already got your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at MetraPark, the Shrine Auditorium is where you'll get your second one. The clinic opened Tuesday, March 9 at 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Beccy Farrell from Billings didn't hold back after she got her second COVID-19 vaccine. She says she feels like she can safely travel out of state again, something she's been longing to do.

"I'm just very thankful this is available, and I can get it over with. I'm going to go see my sister down in Texas that I haven't seen in a year and a half," Farrell said.

She hopes others will sign up to get the vaccine too.

"Please get vaccinated, I want to go shopping, and antiquing, and have supper with friends and barbeques again," Farrell said.

She was one of many people that got vaccinated at the Shrine Auditorium today, but this location is step two of the vaccination process in Yellowstone County.

"It's by appointment only, so you will have had to come and see us over at the Metra at Cedar Hall in order to have an appointment here," Emergency Preparedness Manager Jennifer Staton said.

Riverstone Health staff say about 450 people had appointments Tuesday, and on a weekly basis, even more.

"At the end of this week, we will have done about 2,250 doses here at this site," Staton said.

Staton says the system in place between Metra Park and the Shrine Auditorium will help ease the workload on hospitals and the health department.

"We're just having to bring less staff to the table now that we have the support from the National Guard, so it gets us back to doing our regular jobs," Staton said.

If you have an appointment for your second dose, make sure you bring your original vaccination card from Metra Park with you. If you don't have your first dose yet, you will be turned away at the Shrine Auditorium.