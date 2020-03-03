SD2 Superintendent speaks on outbreak plan

On Monday, we brought you reports of how schools in Western Montana are taking precautionary steps against Coronavirus.

Today, we touch base with School District 2 to see what plans they have in place.

Superintendent Greg Upham says a watch is in place at this time, as the district is working with Riverstone health to monitor any potential cases.

Upham mentioned School District 2 worked with Riverstone last year following reports of several measles cases in the region, so they do have practice in dealing with situations similar to this.

Upham continued to mentioned that in no way are schools panicking in any way shape or form.

The biggest part of the plan in place is communication and, as the CDC has been saying, proper hygiene.

Upham says, "We are in the people business, so there are a lot of people, but we are very vigilant in what we are doing with our cleaning and those types of things. So we're just taking things one step at a time and not creating any panic or anything like that."

SD2 has procedures and protocols in place.

Upham mentioned, aside from good hygiene and keeping facilities clean, communication with parents is key if a student is infected.

Upham concluded by saying if any parents have questions regarding a Coronavirus outbreak, to please give them a call.