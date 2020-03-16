SD2 hosts virtual school board meeting amid COVID-19 outbreak

BILLINGS, Mont. -- On School District 2's first day of closure due to COVID-19 or the coronavirus, the school board hosted its first virtual meeting in an attempt to practice social distancing.

SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham says students will not likely make up school weeks lost due to the closure, but the district is working on online learning resources for students. Another topic of discussion, Superintendent Upham raised concerns about the timing of the upcoming elementary school levy while the community copes with coronavirus.

"I'm really twisted on this," responded District 2's Janna Hafer, "I'm not sure I can support not running this levy when we have tried so hard to convince people it's necessary. We need it. It was so hard when we had to make those cuts."

Superintendent Upham went back on his proposal to delay the levy after trustees were in agreement about pushing forward.

"I appreciate the comments by the trustees, and we will move forward with the best of our ability to be successful with the levy," he stated.

The school board has until April 3rd to make a final decision on the levy. The trustees also voted to extend Superintendent Upham's contract until the 2022-2023 school year. Upham elected to freeze his salary, even though he qualified for a raise. Upham says he wants his salary to remain flat because of current financial issues facing the school system.