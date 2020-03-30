SD2 Elementary School Levy postponed to July 7th due to COVID-19

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The SD2 Elementary School Levy is postponed from May 5th to July 7th because of the COVID-19 or coronavirus outbreak.

Board Chair, Greta Besch Moen, recited an email from Yellowstone County Elections Administrator, Bret Rutherford, outlining the postponement.

"As such, we have prepared the attached draft timeline to tentatively reschedule the contested races and levies for July 7th . This should give districts requesting levies ample time to submit their budgets by August 15th. The declaration would not be given until Friday, April 3rd, allowing us the opportunity to cancel uncontested races under 20-3-313."

So far there has been no action required of the school board and Moen says the delay won't change the district's plan to run the levy. School attorney, Jeff Weldan, says it is up to the County Superintendent to cancel the May election due to the circumstances the community is facing with COVID-19.