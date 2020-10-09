BILLINGS- Students in School District 2 were told not to come to sporting events this week. They were also told not to gather in Pioneer park, right next to Daylis Stadium.

Billings resident Tyler Houston says his nephew plays on the Billings West football team, and he wishes more fans could be in the stands.

"See, out here now, there is not one student out here watching this game. Last week the stands were pretty full and you had the principal keeping kids separated, and now there's no kids at the game watching them," Houston said.

He thinks students would be safer if they were allowed inside the stadium.

"Its more controllable in the stands then it is over here in the park and stuff where they congregate," Houston said.

But he understands SD-2's decision to not allow student fans at games.

"The increase we've had in cases this last week has been pretty astronomical, and we're one of the four worst states in the US right now."

With 1337 active cases of Coronavirus in Yellowstone County, Billings West High School Principal Kelly Hornby says its a call that needed to be made.

"I support the decision whole-heartedly. We have numbers going up in our schools, and in our learning communities across all of our schools," Hornby said.

Hornby argues keeping kids away from the Friday night lights gives them a better chance of staying in the classroom, so they don't have to quarantine at home.

"They are better off in front of our quality teachers and having the environment of school, even though being a fan at a football game is sacrificed...at least they are coming here," Hornby said.

He says the decision is a temporary measure.

"Maybe down the road we can start relaxing again, into another season, if the numbers get better," Hornby said.

Some fans are still allowed inside the stadium: Two fans are allowed for every student that participates in football, dance, cheer, and band.