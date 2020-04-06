BILLINGS - SCL Health Montana shares 10 tips on how to remain healthy while at work amid COVID-19.

The following are the 10 tips from SCL Health:

"Enhance immune system: Those most affected by COVID-19 are individuals with compromised immune system. Three commonly accepted methods of building immunity are through 1) consumption of whole fruits and vegetables, seeds, grains and beans 2) Good personal hygiene including sleep, stress management, and some form of body relaxation such as meditation and yoga and 3) consumption of foods rich in vitamin C such as kiwi fruits, citrus fruits, broccoli and spinach.

Limit news cycles: Continued media exposure to stressful events can have a significant impact on your psychological wellbeing. With the COVID-19 pandemic dominating news cycles, watch smart and avoid overexposure. Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting and stressful.

Take care of your body: During times of stress, pay attention to your own needs and feelings. Engage in healthy activities that you enjoy and find relaxing. Exercise regularly, keep your sleep routines and eat healthy food. Keep things in perspective.

Make time to unwind: Try to do some other activities you enjoy in the workplace environment. Remember to take breaks, get away from your workstation at least once an hour, and stretch your legs. You’ll be refreshed and more productive when you go back to work.

Positive psychology for positive physiology: Mental health professionals find practicing gratitude can benefit physical health too. First thing after sitting at your desk each day, add entry into a gratitude journal. Try to prioritize this simple habit before starting anything else.

Recharge with a nap: Naps reduce stress and bolster immune systems. During a lunch break, hop into a conference room or car and set an alarm for a 20-minute snooze.

Rejuvenate with a walk: Put on a pair of earbuds and go for a walk during a call. Walking while on a call can improve confidence and self-assurance.

Adjust daily schedule: In a time of crisis, you may need to adjust your schedule to accommodate uncertainty. Time management is key to maintaining a professional life when your personal life requires more attention than usual. Maintaining a flexible schedule can help mitigate the stress associated with uncertainty.

Be careful with meetings and travel: Use videoconferencing for meetings when possible. When not possible, hold meetings in open, well ventilated spaces. Also consider adjusting or converting large meetings or gatherings into smaller meetings or virtual sessions.

Stay home: Stay home if sick or have a compromised immune system. There are many reasons why you should stay home under these circumstances, but the most important reasons are related to your health and the health of others around you. If you begin to feel sick while at work, go home as soon as possible."