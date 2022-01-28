The following is a press release from Stillwater Billings Clinic:

Columbus, MT — On Monday, January 31, Stillwater Billings Clinic will be handing out free Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits. Earlier this week, Governor Gianforte secured 650,000 test kits, deploying the first shipment of these to local health jurisdictions.

Per the State guidance, each household may receive 1 test kit (total of 2 tests per kit). On Monday, 1/31, beginning at 11:00 a.m., local and area residents may obtain test kits through a drive thru and pick up line. In efforts to guarantee a smooth pick up, please travel North on 11th street and look for signage for further instructions. Once testing supplies run out, drive thru and pick up line will conclude.

“As the State allocates more tests, we will host more of these drive thru lines in our community. Having testing capabilities in the home can help slow the spread of Covid-19 by helping individuals and family members to determine if they may be infected with the virus,” says Public Health Nurse, Tina Robinson, RN.

For more information, go to www.stillwaterbillingsclinic.com, Stillwater Billings Clinic Facebook page, or Stillwater County News.

If you have COVID-19 related questions, please contact the Public Health Office at 322.1070.