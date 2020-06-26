ROSEBUD Co., Mont. - Rosebud County health officials are announcing a COVID-19 death in Montana Friday.

According to a Facebook post from Rosebud County Health Department, a person who had a residence in the southern part of the county passed away; however, the person was not living there anymore, according to health officials.

In the post, RCHD writes, "We are saddened for each loss due to this illness along with the rest of the state, no matter their place of living, and wanted to take the initiative to inform you before today’s update as it will be counted in Rosebud County."