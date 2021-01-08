BILLINGS - RiverStone Health announced they are lengthening their hours to offer free COVID-19 drive-through testing in Billings beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

The testing location is at 2173 Overland Avenue and it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RiverStone Health wrote in a release they will offer both the rapid antigen test, providing results in 20 minutes, and the PCR test, providing results in a few days.

Anyone over the age of 5-year-old may take a test at this location, regardless whether they're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. RiverStone Health wrote those with COVID-19 symptoms who test negative with a rapid test, will take an additional PCR test as a precaution.

RiverStone Health workers will show those taking the rapid test where to park as they wait for their results to appear. According to the release, test takers should anticipate a wait time of approximately 1.5-hours based on how many people are in line to take a test.