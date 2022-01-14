BILLINGS, Mont. - At-home test kits for COIVD-19 are being offered by RiverStone Health starting Tuesday.

The tests will be free of charge, and supply is limited so only one test will be given per person per household.

Starting at 10:00 am Tuesday, Jan. 18, RiverStone Health will distribute the tests via a drive-through in the upper parking lot of MetraPark.

Each kit contains two tests that are intended to be used by one individual.

People who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in close contact with a person known to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus should take a second test 24 to 48 hours after their initial test if they received a negative result.

Test results should be reported to RiverStone Health online by clicking here.

Further information and instructions for the kits are provided at the time of test kit distribution.

Those interested in getting an at-home test are asked to follow these instructions for traffic flow:

Enter the parking lot on the north side (farthest parking lot entrance from the arena) off Alkali Creek Road. Drivers coming down Airport Road will go straight at the Main Street traffic signal, straight at the Bench Boulevard traffic signal and then into the MetraPark upper lot.

Follow signs directing drivers to line up.

Remain in your vehicle as you drive through.

You will be asked the number of persons in your household and receive that quantity of tests along with a simple instruction sheet for using the tests and reporting results.

Drivers will leave the parking lot through an exit back onto Alkali Creek Road.

Tests were provided to RiverStone Health through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration for community distribution.

There are plans for future, free, at-home test kit giveaways as supplies become available.

For more information on COVID-19 testing in Yellowstone County, you can visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.