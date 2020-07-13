BILLINGS, Mont. – RiverStone Health says it will begin offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing ever weekday morning in the Shrine Auditorium parking lot.

The testing site is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 14 and then will be open Monday through Friday.

RiverStone Health says each day beginning at 9 a.m. the first hour of testing will be reserved for those who have a testing prescription from RiverStone Health, including those who have been identified as having been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting at 10 a.m., COVID-19 testing will then be offered to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. RiverStone Health says the testing site will close for the day at 12:30 p.m. The number of tests done daily will be limited by staffing capacity.

The Shrine Auditorium is located at 1125 Broadwater Avenue in Billings. To access the RiverStone Health testing site, the public is asked to enter from 11th Street West on the east side of the Shrine property. Traffic will be directed to drive through to the trailer parked near the back of the auditorium. After testing, vehicles will be directed to exit onto Yellowstone Avenue on the north side of the Shrine property.

People who are tested will remain in their vehicles, and the test itself will be the same as offered at previous events at MetraPark. RiverStone Health says a staff member will instruct the individual how to swab inside each nostril and place the swab into a vial for transportation to a lab for analysis.

RiverStone Health says it will notify everyone who is tested of their confidential test results as soon as they become available. People who are symptomatic at the time of testing will be asked to quarantine for 14 days or until test results are known.

Information via a news release from RiverStone Health.