BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health’s free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to move to the RiverStone Health Clinic’s Viral Care Clinic.

The current testing site, on the United Way campus, will remain open through Friday, April 16, and will make the move on Monday, April 19 according to RiverStone Health.

“Fewer people are getting tested for COVID-19 and because of that it allows us to accommodate those who still wish to be tested, in our community health clinic,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO.

The free testing is open to anyone whether you have symptoms of COVID-19 or not, however, tests will be by appointment only.

Tests can be scheduled Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. To schedule a COVID-19 test, you can call 406-247-3350. To get to the Viral Care Clinic, you enter through the Main Clinic front entrance.

Tests include the Binax rapid antigen test with results in about 20 minutes and the PCR test, which requires lab processing that usually takes a few days.

Anyone who would like a COVID-19 test to travel will need to schedule a test through RiverStone Health’s Immunization Clinic in the Lil Anderson Center. The results from that test are available that day and cost $111.

To schedule a travelers test, you can call 406-247-3382.