BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, the number of Yellowstone County residents who have died due to COVID related illness rose to 431.

RiverStone Health reported the passing of two more residents:

A woman in her 50s died on Thursday at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated.

A man in his 80s died on Friday at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated.

Both individuals had medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of severe COVID- related illness.

According to RiverStone Health, an October 2021 report from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services says that about 70% of Montanans who have died of COVID-19 related illness had medical conditions that put them at high risk.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 28 were in ICU and 18 were on ventilators RiverStone Health reported.

Pediatric and family clinics to get the COVID-19 vaccine are being held on the following Saturday mornings:

Nov. 13, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

Dec. 11, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

The Saturday clinics are accepting walk-ins and will offer activities for children and therapy dogs are scheduled to attend. Everyone is required to wear a mask and to stay at least 15 minutes for observation after receiving a vaccination.

Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination.

Additional free, walk-in COVID- vaccination clinics for children and adults will be held at

Cedar Hall next week:

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S.-approved vaccines. Pfizer vaccine will be offered in the approved lower doses for children ages 5 to 11 and in the doses for people age 12 and older. First, second and booster doses are available as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

First, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine are available to people 18 and older. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to people 18 and older, including for a booster dose.