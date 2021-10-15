BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health reports two more Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19 related illness.

The residents were a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated and had underlying health risks, and a man in his 60s who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Both passed away at Billings hospitals on Thursday.

According to RiverStone Health, twenty Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness so far in October. Altogether, 354 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

“Less than half of all Montanans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” RiverStone Health wrote in a release. “Although vaccination levels are higher among older adults, 39% of Yellowstone County residents in their 50s haven’t had even one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. And 21% of Yellowstone County residents in their 60s haven’t received their first dose of vaccine.”

On Oct. 15, there were 135 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare, including 113 who weren’t vaccinated.

Free walk-in COVID-19 clinics are being held by RiverStone Health on the following days:

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

Friday, Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

The listed clinics will offer first and second doses and booster shots of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.